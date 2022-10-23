×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Corruption-busting unit to be permanent, Ramaphosa tells the nation

ANC accuses chair of going ‘outside the commission’s remit’

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 21:38 Erin Bates
UPDATED 23 October 2022 - 23:08

The Investigative Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will become a permanent corruption-busting entity, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

In an evening speech from the Union Buildings on his plan to implement the recommendations in the state-capture inquiry report, Ramaphosa said the special unit in the NPA — initially established in April 2019 for a tenure of five years — would be a permanent fixture...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.