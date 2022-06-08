GAVIN HUDSON: Recapitalising Tongaat will protect more than half a million livelihoods

Since the accounting scandal that almost destroyed Tongaat Hulett, our company has seldom been far from the headlines.

We would rightly expect the company to attract this level of attention. Tongaat is a national icon, with a proud history spanning 130 years. It is a key role player in the regional agriculture ecosystem and one of the largest private-sector employers in KwaZulu-Natal. In total, our business touches no fewer than half a million lives across SA, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

As a crucial role player in socioeconomic development in KwaZulu-Natal and key Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) markets, I’m proud to say we have maintained our socioeconomic contributions during the last two years as a core part of our comprehensive turnaround strategy. Tongaat’s ability to continue to maintain these investments will be greatly affected by whether we can reduce our debt levels.

When I first joined Tongaat, I was taken aback by its systemic importance to food security and agriculture in the region. We have implemented food-security projects in SA and Zimbabwe, and co-operatives established in Mozambique include the planting of a certain area of their land to food crops to secure food supply for these communities.

Our significant commitments stretch across employment, small farmer development and rural development. Our partnership with The Jobs Fund in SA, to accelerate socioeconomic transformation in rural communities, has so far benefited 5,800 people and continues to do so.

This is why our strategy has focused on delivering a plan to make Tongaat investible and allowing it to maintain its socioeconomic affect across the region. Our ongoing efforts to recapitalise the business will go a long way towards preserving this commitment.

Fit for the future

Since the new management team joined three and a half years ago, we have shared a singular focus — to fight for the future of this great company. At a time when SA and our neighbouring countries in the Sadc markets are in desperate need of jobs and growth, we knew we had to save the business, make it fit for the future and ensure we protect its legacy.

This will be key as we continue to support our employees in KwaZulu-Natal, part of our 29,000-strong, group-wide workforce. Our group in turn supports over 500,000 dependents and community members across the Sadc.