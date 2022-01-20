Inside Tongaat’s R12bn schlenter
400 pages of court papers, surfacing now, spell out the mechanics of an epic R12bn fraud second only to Steinhoff
20 January 2022 - 05:00
It’s been a momentous week for fallen sugar titan Tongaat Hulett.
On Tuesday, shareholders agreed — despite staunch opposition from some — to approve a R4bn rights issue that will probably see the opaque Zimbabwean company Magister emerge as its largest shareholder...
