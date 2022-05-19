Tongaat chair Louis von Zeuner resigns
Von Zeuner, appointed in 2019, will remain on the board until the end of June, and will be replaced be lead independent director David Noko
19 May 2022 - 10:19
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has announced the resignation of chair Louis von Zeuner, who is stepping down after more than two-and-a-half years in the position.
David Noko, the lead independent nonexecutive director of the group, has been appointed interim chair, with Tongaat saying in a statement Von Zeuner’s resignation was due to changes in his personal circumstances...
