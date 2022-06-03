Tongaat’s rights issue hits snag as regulator nullifies Magister waiver

Questions raised

The rights issue on the table is controversial as it is structured in a way that could see Mauritius-based Magister, run by Hamish Rudland, whose brother Simon operates Zimbabwe-based Gold Leaf Tobacco, take a majority stake at a bargain.

Questions were raised about share purchases by Betelgeux, linked to Ebrahim Adamjee, who is a partner of Simon.

The panel said on Friday that it could not comment, and Tongaat said it had the right to apply for a hearing, and was considering its options, further noting there had been no adverse findings against it.

Tongaat added that it remained committed to a recapitalisation, and had already received some positive feedback from those recognising the social importance of the group. Tongaat operates across Southern Africa and is one of KwaZulu-Natal’s largest employers.

Tongaat’s board has been in favour of the rights offer and holds that it will let the group to keep its sugar businesses intact. But it said in a recent update that its recovery was slower than expected, and its SA debt climbed to net R6.8bn to end-March from R5.8bn a year earlier.

Tongaat, valued at R400m, is struggling under the weight of an accounting scandal and operational issues, including being hit by April’s flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group announced last week that to assist with its cash requirements, its lenders have made a seasonal overdraft facility available to the company earlier than previously contemplated. The lenders granted an extension to the end of June on all key debt reduction milestones including, the proposed rights offer and a step-up in the applicable interest rates.

In 2019, it was found in an investigation that managers had overstated profits and the value of assets in what turned out to be SA’s second-biggest corporate scandal, surpassed only by Steinhoff.

Tongaat’s share price was down 1% at R2.96 at the close on Friday, having almost halved so far in 2022 and fallen 97.5% over the past five years.

