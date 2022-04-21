Tongaat Hulett appoints sugar veteran Graham Clark to its board
Clark, a former MD of Illovo Sugar, has extensive experience and will join Tongaat’s board as a non-executive director
21 April 2022 - 12:01
Tongaat Hulett, whose recent report of problems in its SA sugar business prompted a share price crash, has appointed industry veteran Graham Clark to its board as a nonexecutive director.
Clark, a former MD of Illovo Sugar and group CEO of Fiji Sugar, has a wealth of business experience in multiple jurisdictions including Malawi, Australia, Eswatini, SA, Zambia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Fiji, among others, the group said in a statement on Thursday...
