Companies / Land & Agriculture Tongaat Hulett appoints sugar veteran Graham Clark to its board Clark, a former MD of Illovo Sugar, has extensive experience and will join Tongaat’s board as a non-executive director B L Premium

Tongaat Hulett, whose recent report of problems in its SA sugar business prompted a share price crash, has appointed industry veteran Graham Clark to its board as a nonexecutive director.

Clark, a former MD of Illovo Sugar and group CEO of Fiji Sugar, has a wealth of business experience in multiple jurisdictions including Malawi, Australia, Eswatini, SA, Zambia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Fiji, among others, the group said in a statement on Thursday...