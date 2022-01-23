Tongaat sees sweeter future without heavy yoke of debt
Most shareholders vote in favour of rights issue despite minority-investor concerns about dilution
23 January 2022 - 08:20
Tongaat Hulett hopes its planned rights issue, opposed by some minority shareholders, will enable it to focus on its operations without the stifling grip of its more than R6bn debt keeping its growth ambitions in check.
“Repairing the balance sheet, paying down our debt, will take a lot of the load off the business. This unsustainable debt is just like a collar around your neck all the time,” said CEO Gavin Hudson...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now