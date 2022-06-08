JSE slightly weaker as investors fret about stagflation
Traders are worried about stagflation after the World Bank cut its forecast for global economic growth
08 June 2022 - 11:02
The JSE was slightly weaker on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors worry about stagflation after the World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion.
The international financial institution, which provides loans and grants to the governments of low- and middle-income countries for capital projects, on Tuesday cut its forecast for global economic expansion in 2022 further, warning that several years of above-average inflation and below-average growth lie ahead, with the pain of stagflation potentially lasting for several years. ..
