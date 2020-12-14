Wage subsidy has the potential to curb the downward spiral of the economy

Given the rapid increase in job losses experienced by the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic, decision-makers must address the effect this has had on both the economy and the individuals who drive the economy. Unemployment has reached a staggering high and is expected to surpass forecasts.

Financially, the Covid-19 national lockdown has created opportunities for a few businesses, but for many other organisations it has forced permanent closure and mass retrenchments. Consequently, the economy is now faced with an increase in unemployment.

To enable the recovery of a limping economy there is a pressing need for the introduction of a wage subsidy, targeted not just at unemployed youths but including currently employed citizens who are at risk of losing their jobs due to the effects of the pandemic.

Decision-makers tend to be afraid to commit to a plan of poverty alleviation through a wage subsidy programme. But why not subsidise jobs and prevent job losses before poverty becomes synonymous with Covid-19 and a pandemic itself? The concept of wage subsidies has, time and time again, been suggested by economists and academics alike, and yet in the face of a hard recession SA's decision-makers remain indecisive or choose not to intervene.

Leaning on various studies that have investigated the viability of a wage subsidy as a means of safeguarding existing jobs, a solution that has been presented for targeting youth unemployment can certainly be applied to the larger population. The intention is to safeguard those with employment and allow employers to retain existing employees while navigating desperately unstable and uncertain times.

In the suggested model the wage subsidy programme will allow employers to retain existing employees by applying to the state for a wage subsidy. Here, the state either subsidises the employee in full or in proportion to what the employer can afford to pay. Each employer must present a case for the need to retain employees, demonstrating the benefit the organisation and employee will derive by remaining employed. Successful employers are then awarded the subsidy for a predetermined period.

The inclusion of a wage subsidy has the potential to aid the state, employers and employees, and in so doing afford employers the leverage to hire additional staff in a context that would previously not have been financially viable. The state would have to make an initial contribution that allows employers to employ additional employees to ensure business continuity. Once employers become self-sustaining, the subsidies would fall away.

The unemployed can return to work and earn a salary that would not have been possible had it not been for the wage subsidy initiative, thus keeping the economy going in several ways. The findings derived from a wage subsidy programme may enable the implementation of a policy and/or a wage subsidy that would help circumvent excessive job loss, by affording employers vital resources to retain existing employees.

Once the sustainability of the initiative is assessed, policymakers may determine the longevity of the initiative. A structured training programme would need to run concurrently, to further equip employees with skills so that in the event of redundancy they could either be self-sustaining or their chances of re-employment would be increased, thus feeding into communities and economies as assets rather than dependants.

While a wage subsidy may not be the cure to poverty, it does have the potential to curb the downward spiral of the economy that our decision-makers are too afraid to face or even forecast. The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) programme has presented a Band-Aid that when pulled off will not prove a sustainable solution. Such short-term measures are reflective of government short-sightedness — a lens that only looks to the now, clouded by ignorance.

It is proposed that an independent auditing firm should drive the wage subsidy initiative, in conjunction with the office of the minister of trade, industry and competition, who should become the custodian of the initiative. The difference between the initiative and the UIF is that the wage subsidy allows for continuity of employment. It is not intended to be one-off compensation that becomes a debt to the state, but rather a self-seeding initiative.

However, we need to be wary that the wage subsidy programme does not masquerade as a locomotive of corruption. Custodians need to see the merit in the initiative and commit to alleviating poverty by supporting SMEs, semi, and unskilled employees, while empowering the youth and resisting corruption through tight auditing and controls. A task team needs to be created, one that is led by individuals who are appointed with ethics and aptitude in mind and supported by a government that refuses to see a nation decline into poverty, as it has in fighting the Covid-19 virus.

SA needs to confront poverty, just as we did with Covid-19. Poverty alleviation is not for the meek and sceptical, it is a disease that has eaten into our society, while complacency and indifference incubate and fester. Accountability does not lie with the parading unions but with decision-makers who are sworn into office and have committed to an oath that demands deliverables. It is them we turn to make a difference and flatten the poverty curve.

• Dr Gobind is a senior lecturer at Wits Business School.