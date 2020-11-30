Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: The five big lessons SA needs to learn from 2020 It is untenable when a finance minister lacks the full, vocal support of the president BL PREMIUM

As a most tumultuous year draws to a close, it’s a good time to consider what we have learnt about the SA economy in 2020.

The first lesson, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic, is the importance of keeping your house in order so that when disaster strikes you have buffers in place...