CLAIRE BISSEKER: The five big lessons SA needs to learn from 2020
It is untenable when a finance minister lacks the full, vocal support of the president
30 November 2020 - 15:21
As a most tumultuous year draws to a close, it’s a good time to consider what we have learnt about the SA economy in 2020.
The first lesson, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic, is the importance of keeping your house in order so that when disaster strikes you have buffers in place...
