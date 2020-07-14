Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Basic income grant will remove poverty as a barrier to growth Government should increase investment in programmes that boost long-term development of its people BL PREMIUM

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu announced on July 13 that the government is embarking on a process to define how an unconditional universal basic income grant could be introduced for about 33-million South Africans aged 18-59.

As early as 2002 it was found in the Taylor committee report on poverty, social assistance and the basic income grant that such a grant in SA would cause improved health, nutrition and labour productivity outcomes. It was recommended that the country explore its introduction in a phased manner.