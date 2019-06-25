Ebrahim Patel’s prescribed assets proposal a walk down the failed National Party route

Christoff Potgieter, a financial planner at Brenthurst Wealth Management, says since official campaigning kicked off for the 2019 election, “radio silence” fell over the proposal to compel all earners to contribute either to private funds or to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF). (Much like the ANC’s proposal to expropriate fixed assets without compensation, someone in the campaign office obviously knows what voters would rather forget when the time comes to tick next to the formerly trusted green, black and gold box.) Renewed attempts to hold existing private funds at ransom, especially under minister Patel, change the equation once more.

On eNCA Newsnight recently the incisive Faith Mangope interviewed me about the pension fund ransom and asked a lucid question. Won’t the attempt to plunder the existing pension fund pot incentivise companies to place their employees on “some kind of freelance contract”, stripping benefits and instead paying a “lump sum” for employees to invest themselves? That way companies and employees could dodge the risk of losing their hard-earned rewards to SOEs after all.

The answer I should have given is that the state has thought of that already and plans to force anyone who attempts this route to join the GEPF. Potgieter estimates on a middling scenario that almost half the value of these seized savings would go to “risk fees and expenses” before even taking into account “additional fees that the [state] pension fund administrator and fund managers make”.

To make matters worse, an ANC proposed alternative would be for the state to compel all earners to contribute to a national social security fund, with the option to invest for retirement privately if they can afford that after the 15% deduction. Again it’s the kind of deal you would only accept if the state put a gun to your head.

And it amounts to this: to flee from existing pension funds under a prescribed asset regime to private savings management would be like jumping from a pot that is slowly boiling frogs into a pan that is frying them. This prospect is on the horizon. Some call it a new dawn.

Others notice that this is exactly what happened as apartheid started to bury itself. In the 1980s, the state tried to sell the last gullible parrots in its corner of the press the line that SA’s problem (it was then facing economic shrinkage almost as bad as we’ve had in the last decade to date) was not enough confidence. To close the investor confidence deficit the (white) Nationalist Party (NP) government raided pension funds through the mechanism of prescribed assets.

Of course, the real problem was not a deficiency in confidence in government, but government itself, which was morally and economically corrupt in the extreme. Things only started to really turn around when the NP leadership attended to the root cause rather than the symptoms of its repugnant corruption, namely apartheid ideology. When it did that it put country ahead of party by accepting the preconditions for a transition of power. A decade later, GDP growth was back up to 5% and unemployment was shrinking. But the NP had clung to power so long, so viciously and so stupidly that it never stood a chance to play the role of a useful long-term opposition party. Still less did it stand a chance of returning to power democratically.

While it remains in charge, the ANC must recognise that only one in every four adult citizens voted for it, even fewer among the youth. It must resist the urge to cling to everything within its grasp, including the savings that people depend upon to live out their days and die in dignity.

It must stop digging the hole deeper using us as the shovel. Starting with SAA (because it is the most brazenly gratuitous of them all), the ANC must learn to let live and let go if it is to have any chance of losing power temporarily in the next decade rather than being voted out totally and forever, just like its white nationalist predecessor.

Crouse is the George FD Palmer Financial Journalist Trust fellow at the Institute of Race Relations.