Ebrahim Patel and his super-ministry in pole position to rev up policy

The election of an investor-friendly president was of major importance to SA, and now that he has anointed his new cabinet it is important that we see an acceleration in his investor- and industry-friendly agenda.

Slimming and trimming the bloated government structure was an excellent move, and with the departure of veteran trade & industry minister Rob Davies and the fusion of his department with that of economic development, we now have a new economic and industry czar in the form of Ebrahim Patel.

Articulate, intelligent and a skilful communicator, Patel has many fine qualities. However, the initial reaction from some to his appointment was that he is too hands-on, a micro-manager.

Possibly the scale of his combined department — covering trade and industrial policy and important bodies such as the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the Competition Commission, the lottery and so on — may force him to delegate more, to leave more of the detailed administration to the civil servants.

There have also been worries expressed that his background in the labour movement may make him suspicious of business. However, he emerged as the main organiser of the 2018 investment summit. By reappointing and promoting Patel, President Cyril Ramaphosa must clearly trust him to support business, not hamper it.

And, wow, there is a lot to fix! In his first state of the nation address in February 2018, Ramaphosa said much about the state of the economy and began his investment drive, which led to many successes at the investment summit.