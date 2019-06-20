Marshall Plan urgently needed to rebuild the country

I am not going to waste time outlining our unemployment problem, our economic stagnation problem or the remnants of our state incapacity problem. Rather, let me jump right in and say we need a Marshall Plan to rebuild the country.

The country needs rapid implementation of a game-changing set of projects that will set us on a new path. This plan should not be a grand, national policy such as the national development plan, bogged down in 400 pages of technocracy. Instead, it must be a clear, concise, bankable plan to quickly change the socioeconomic topology of the country in a drastic manner.

It must be about creating a new set of microeconomic dynamics that will dramatically shift our macroeconomics, long term. This should not be a plan to grow big business but to mobilise the rural and peri-urban millions who are waiting for a better future.

There are many bright young South Africans with good ideas on how we can improve the conditions of the people of our country — a wealth of talent and ingenuity waiting to be unlocked. So here are a few interrelated ideas that might go some way to creating the momentum we need to do so.

The department of trade and industry should convene a network of established solar power installers in each province, provide them with a schedule of every school, clinic and post office in SA, and invite them to bid for the installing of solar systems tailored to the needs of each institution.