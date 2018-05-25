The saga of SuperSport rugby pundit Ashwin Willemse’s walkout of a live broadcast last weekend took a new twist when he and co-presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha stood down on Friday.

The trio will not feature on broadcasts for the foreseeable future‚ pending an independent review of the matter‚ chaired by a Senior Counsel‚ commissioned by SuperSport.

The mediator is tasked with resolving the issues around Willemse’s dissatisfaction with allegedly being undermined by Mallett and Botha. Willemse has only made a single comment on the matter since his walkout‚ saying: "The complexity of the issues is very profound."