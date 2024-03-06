Bus drivers to consider fresh pay offer in last bid to avert national strike
Agreement expires on March 31, which could leave tens of thousands of commuters stranded over Easter
06 March 2024 - 21:06
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said members in the passenger bus sector would consider a fresh pay offer by employer organisations in a bid to prevent a nationwide strike that could strand tens of thousands of commuters in the lead-up to the Easter holidays.
Labour and employer bodies, including the SA Bus Employers Association and the Commuters Bus Employers Association, are negotiating under the auspices of the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council. Its members include Putco, Bojanala Bus, Algoa Bus Company and Great North Transport...
