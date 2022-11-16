×

National / Labour

Cosatu says proposed penalties for school disruptions go too far

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 19:51 Tamar Kahn

Trade union federation Cosatu, which counts SA’s biggest teachers’ union among its members, has urged parliament to scrap provisions in the contentious Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill that criminalise disruption of schools.

Parliament’s basic education committee has been hearing oral submissions on the bill, which contains wide-ranging reforms that include a ban on any disruption to schooling. The bill makes it an offence to “interrupt, disturb or hinder any school activity”, with penalties that include a fine or up to 12 months in prison. This includes teachers and pupils...

