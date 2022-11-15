Positive news on producer prices in the US is tempered by conflicting comments on the Fed’s possible rates strategy
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Minister expresses frustration at the time it is taking to sell 51% of the national carrier to the Takatso Consortium
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Transaction Capital raises target as cash-strapped consumers opt for used cars
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
New footage shows Russian troops have withdrawn farther than expected after ejection from key city
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
As the cash-strapped government pushes on with its rejected 3% pay offer to more than 1.3-million public servants from Thursday, unions say they will down tools next week to back their demands for above-inflation increases.
Strike certificates have been issued to Cosatu’s largest affiliates, including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa). The SA Policing Union (Sapu) and the Health and Other Service Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa) also got strike certificates and are considering going on strike...
Public service unions to embark on national strike next week
Key government services such as border control, revenue collection and policing may come to a halt
