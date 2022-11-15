×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Public service unions to embark on national strike next week

Key government services such as border control, revenue collection and policing may come to a halt

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 19:08 Luyolo Mkentane

As the cash-strapped government pushes on with its rejected 3% pay offer to  more than 1.3-million public servants from Thursday, unions say they will down tools next week to back their demands for above-inflation increases.

Strike certificates have been issued to Cosatu’s largest affiliates, including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa). The SA Policing Union (Sapu) and the Health and Other Service Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa) also got strike certificates and are considering going on strike...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.