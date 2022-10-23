Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, says the ban on US-based management consultancy Bain & Co doing business with the government must remain until there is full ...
JD Mostert is the business manager of 5FM and Good Hope FM.
Less than a week before the presentation of the medium-term budget, a study has warned that fiscal consolidation is leading to a decline in the quality of public education and healthcare, and is hampering efforts to fight crime.
The report published by the Public Economy Project, a Wits university think-tank, found that reining in public spending and reducing debt has seen real spending on education, healthcare and the criminal justice system fall significantly over the past 10 years...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
‘Spending curbs hit education, health, justice’
Don’t blame workers’ wage increases for public service decline, study says
Less than a week before the presentation of the medium-term budget, a study has warned that fiscal consolidation is leading to a decline in the quality of public education and healthcare, and is hampering efforts to fight crime.
The report published by the Public Economy Project, a Wits university think-tank, found that reining in public spending and reducing debt has seen real spending on education, healthcare and the criminal justice system fall significantly over the past 10 years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.