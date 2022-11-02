×

National / Education

AMENDMENT

Written submissions give thumbs down to education bill

Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill

02 November 2022 - 05:10

The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill has elicited strong opposition among the stakeholders who have made written submissions to parliament, with the majority of inputs entirely rejecting the government’s proposed reforms, MPs heard on Tuesday.

The bill proposes wide-ranging changes to the 1996 SA Schools Act and the 1998 Employment of Educators Act, including new powers for provincial heads of education that enable them to override school governing bodies’ language and admission policies...

