Written submissions give thumbs down to education bill

Spot gold was up 0.2%, gold futures gained 0.3% while the dollar index dipped 0.2%
The usual divergence between policy and reality will be worse this year at COP27
Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
In its interim results, the pharmacy chain made no mention of a letter from its CEO placing a moratorium on employing white people
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Israel’s longest-serving premier secures a narrow majority, early results show
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
A younger screen-addicted generation could turn the institution into one-time arbiters with little relevance
The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill has elicited strong opposition among the stakeholders who have made written submissions to parliament, with the majority of inputs entirely rejecting the government’s proposed reforms, MPs heard on Tuesday.
The bill proposes wide-ranging changes to the 1996 SA Schools Act and the 1998 Employment of Educators Act, including new powers for provincial heads of education that enable them to override school governing bodies’ language and admission policies...
AMENDMENT
