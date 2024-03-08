Medical schemes regulator abuses power, says Board of Healthcare Funders
Registrar accused of stalling low-cost benefit options, destabilising weak schemes and intimidating trustees
08 March 2024 - 05:00
One of SA’s key medical scheme associations has accused the sector’s regulator of abusing its power, wasting money on unnecessary litigation and failing to conduct regular reviews of prescribed minimum benefits.
Allegations by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) are contained in a 10-page legal letter sent to Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) council chair Thandi Mabeba and health minister Joe Phaahla on February 16...
