Lobby groups line up to petition Ramaphosa on NHI Bill
Big business, health professionals and medical schemes want the contentious legislation sent back to parliament
Approval by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill continued to draw fire on Thursday with a growing number of organisations saying they would petition the president to send the legislation back to parliament.
The bill creates the legislative framework for the ANC government’s policy of universal health coverage, which aims to scrap SA’s two-tier health system and ensure all eligible patients are provided with free services at the point of delivery. If enacted, it will pave the way for the establishment of an NHI Fund that will be the sole purchaser of healthcare services, with medical schemes restricted to covering only services that are not provided by the NHI...
