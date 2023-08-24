BHF urges NCOP to rein in minister’s powers over medical schemes in NHI bill
Bill is the first legislation for the government’s plans to achieve universal health coverage
24 August 2023 - 18:07
SA’s biggest medical scheme association has urged legislators to rein in the power given to the health minister in the National Health Insurance (NHI) over the future role of medical schemes.
The NHI Bill is the first piece of enabling legislation for the ANC government’s plans for achieving universal health coverage, and is being considered by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Section 33 of the bill says that once the minister has determined that NHI has been fully implemented, medical schemes “may only offer complementary cover” for services that are not provided under NHI...
