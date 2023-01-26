Investors also buoyed by news that the US economy is in better shape than expected
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
Fallout from the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns could have especially serious consequences for young learners, President tells lekgotla
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Demand rises for good CFOs as companies grapple with inflation and higher rates
Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby has forecast a 7.8% increase in sales this year, but said that could be higher were it not for SA’s energy crisis, unemployment, crime, rising interest rates and a moribund ...
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Treasury department also targets dozens of entities and individuals linked to the Russian company and its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
The transmissible Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 10% of coronavirus genomes sequenced in SA, but there is reassuringly no sign of a new wave of infections, one of SA’s top scientists said on Thursday.
XBB.1.5 has caused concern among scientists and health authorities because it is the most transmissible coronavirus strain detected to date and has rapidly displaced less infectious variants in many parts of the world. It now accounts for nearly half the cases in the US, and has been detected in more than two dozen countries...
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 1 in 10 cases in SA
Top scientist reassures that there is no sign of a new wave of infections
