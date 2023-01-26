National

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 1 in 10 cases in SA

Top scientist reassures that there is no sign of a new wave of infections

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 18:25 Tamar Kahn

The transmissible Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 10% of coronavirus genomes sequenced in SA, but there is reassuringly no sign of a new wave of infections, one of SA’s top scientists said on Thursday.

XBB.1.5 has caused concern among scientists and health authorities because it is the most transmissible coronavirus strain detected to date and has rapidly displaced less infectious variants in many parts of the world. It now accounts for nearly half the cases in the US, and has been detected in more than two dozen countries...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.