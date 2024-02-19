Weak economy and shrinking tax base cast doubt on NHI, says report
Research commissioned by organised business warns that R200bn would be ‘very difficult’ to raise
19 February 2024 - 20:04
SA’s weak economic growth and declining tax base call into question the feasibility of the health department’s plan to raise R200bn in taxes to fund National Health Insurance (NHI), warns a report commissioned by organised business.
The total number of taxpayers assessed by the SA Revenue Service declined from close to 5.9-million in 2018 to 5.5-million in 2021, and just 9% of the population paid 40% of SA’s total tax revenue in 2020, shows the report by consulting firm FTI Consulting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.