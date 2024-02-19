From all the consultations that have taken place it is clear that it is only the ANC that is determined that the NHI will become law and sound the death knell for our healthcare services, and the nation.
LETTER: Only the ANC wants to kill our people with the NHI Bill
After waiting for 30 years, it now wants to rush it through parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa can’t be seriously considering signing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law at this eleventh hour (“Business threatens legal action should NHI become law”, February 4).
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
