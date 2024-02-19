Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Only the ANC wants to kill our people with the NHI Bill

After waiting for 30 years, it now wants to rush it through parliament

19 February 2024 - 17:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa can’t be seriously considering signing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law at this eleventh hour (“Business threatens legal action should NHI become law”, February 4).

From all the consultations that have taken place it is clear that it is only the ANC that is determined that the NHI will become law and sound the death knell for our healthcare services, and the nation.

It boggles the mind that the governing party would hesitate over a period of 30 years to implement this policy, and then rush it through just before the elections when a new government could well be taking over. No-one else is interested in killing our people, because all the signs are there that the public health system will collapse as soon as it is implemented.

The implementation of any NHI should wait until after the elections. This is no time to be introducing new laws; what could not be done in 30 years cannot be done in three months.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

KHAYA SITHOLE: Wrangling over NHI has resulted in another fine mess

Healthcare is too important to be subjected to austerity programmes and flawed policy directives
Opinion
1 week ago

Ramaphosa tells business: doing what we can but some civil servants are stalling

But some civil servants are trapped in the old ways of doing things, Cyril Ramaphosa concedes
Politics
4 days ago

LETTER: Doctors being thrown onto unemployment trash heap

If doctors can’t do an internship and one year of community service, they can’t practise as doctors
Opinion
1 week ago

Business threatens legal action should NHI become law

National Health Insurance Bill is on the president’s desk waiting to be signed
National
2 weeks ago
