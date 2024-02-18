NHI funding poses a fiscal threat, says Adrian Gore
Raising taxes from a tax base consisting of taxpayers stretched to the limit of what they can endure is not the answer, says Discovery Group CEO
18 February 2024 - 05:42
A top business leader has warned that South Africa’s fiscal and economic challenges pose a threat to the future funding of the mooted National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme — and raising taxes is not the answer.
Expectations are high over what will be contained in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget, to be presented on Wednesday. Questions remain over whether he will continue holding the line on fiscal consolidation, or if he will commit to further spending in an election year...
