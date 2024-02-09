Covid-19 drove a huge death surge among pregnant women in SA
Apart from having to fight off the virus, women had to contend with diminished healthcare services
09 February 2024 - 05:00
Pregnant women in SA died in 2021 at a rate not seen for almost a decade, according to a new government report that lays bare the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid-19 presented pregnant women with a dual threat, as access to health services was disrupted by the government’s response to the pandemic, even as the virus increased their risk of pregnancy-related complications...
