Health innovations could save two million mothers and babies, says Gates Foundation
Innovations are not reaching the people who need them most, such as women in low-income countries, foundation report notes
A series of cheap and simple innovations could save the lives of two million mothers and babies in low and middle-income countries by 2030 and help get the world back on track to achieve some of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), according to a new report from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The World Health Organisation warned in June that global progress in reducing deaths during pregnancy and childbirth and among newborn babies had stalled since 2015, and that over 60 countries were not on course to meet the 2030 SDG targets agreed to by UN member countries. SA is among the countries lagging behind and saw its institutional maternal mortality rate increase during the coronavirus pandemic, from 93 per 100,000 live births in 2019/2020 to 119 per 100,000 live births in 2021/2022...
