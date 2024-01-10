HIV prevalence among SA’s pregnant women drops to 27.5%
The proportion of pregnant women on HIV therapy who achieved viral suppression remained constant between the two surveys, at 74.1%
10 January 2024 - 15:01
HIV prevalence among pregnant women attending government clinics in SA fell to 27.5% in 2022, to reach its lowest level in two decades, according to a report released on Wednesday by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
HIV prevalence among pregnant women has fallen steadily since 2015, when it peaked at 30.8%...
