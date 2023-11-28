Pepfar head assures countries of its continued support for HIV/Aids fight
Congress failed to reauthorise the programme for another five-year term but it is enshrined in US law
28 November 2023 - 21:23
The head of the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) has assured SA and other recipient countries that it remains committed to the fight against HIV/Aids, despite the US Congress’ failure to reauthorise funding for another five years.
Pepfar was established by former Republican president George W Bush in 2003 to support the countries hardest hit by the HIV/Aids epidemic, including SA. It is the biggest foreign donor to SA’s HIV/Aids efforts, and currently provides slightly more than $450m a year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.