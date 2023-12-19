Public health graduates needed to ease skills shortage in SA’s healthcare system

With SA facing an acute scarcity of health professionals, the country needs to increase the number of non-clinical public health graduates to augment front-line clinical health workers. This will help to alleviate the skills shortage and improve the quality of public health care.

This is the view of Dr Jackie Witthuhn, public health programme manager at the IIE MSA School of Engineering, Science and Health, who believes that non-clinical public health graduates can play a major role in boosting public healthcare capacity, freeing up medical staff to focus on treating patients.

“Research has shown that 79% of doctors and nurses are carrying out duties for which they are overqualified. Non-clinical public health graduates can play a crucial role in fulfilling some of these tasks. Medicine is only one branch of health and focuses on curative services and treatment, whereas public health focuses on both primary and secondary levels of health prevention,” says Witthuhn.