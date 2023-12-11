SA business schools ideally placed to capitalise on Africa's growing economy
IIE MSA offers an MBA that teaches graduates to solve complex business problems in an innovative way
For many decades, SA has positioned itself as a leading investment and trade destination for global multinationals looking to enter African markets or expand their operations across the continent.
The country has not only maintained its status as a gateway into the fast-growing $3.4-trillion African economy, but has also become a sought-after location by multinationals looking to set up African headquarters.
Amazon is the latest multinational that plans to set up shop in SA. The technology and e-commerce giant, which plans to build its African headquarters in Cape Town, announced recently it plans to launch an online marketplace in SA in 2024.
More than 50% of multinationals operating in Africa are based in SA, lured by the high calibre of management talent, entrepreneurial culture, skilled workforce, mineral resources, world-class infrastructure, and deep and liquid financial markets that enable companies to raise capital to finance their expansion programmes.
Given that SA is an attractive investment destination and one of the leading economies in Africa, it should not come as a surprise that it’s a hub for management education, with many of its business schools dominating the rankings of top business schools on the continent.
This was highlighted at this year’s annual LeaderEx and MBA Expo exhibitions held in Johannesburg, which were well attended by a strong contingent of elite North American and European business schools.
The presence of elite international business schools at our events means that SA is considered an important market in global education, capable of competing with the best in the world for students and academic talent.
With the economies of Europe, North America and parts of industrialised Asia facing stagnation and ageing populations, international business schools may be forced to explore new opportunities in Africa, where there is a large pool of young people hungry for knowledge and education.
Africa is expected to outperform the rest of the world in economic growth over the next two years, with the continent’s GDP projected to grow at an average of 4% in 2023 and 2024.
This growth is expected to eclipse global growth, which is projected to average 2.7% this year and 3.2% in 2024, according to the African Development Bank’s African Economic Outlook report. The African economy is expected to be further buoyed by expansion in intra-African trade, which will attract inward investment into the continent.
This growth in trade and investment is expected to drive up demand for C-suite executives and management education as global multinationals and African companies seek to recruit talent.
The continent is implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which covers 54 countries and 1.4-billion consumers.
According to a study undertaken by the AfCFTA Secretariat and World Economic Forum, the AfCFTA could create a single market worth $6.7-trillion in combined consumer and business spending by 2030.
This spending will be led by high-potential sectors such as automotive, agriculture and agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and transport and logistics, which are all expected to see rapid growth in production and trade volumes due to the removal of trade tariffs under AfCFTA.
The continent is also expected to benefit from free trade arrangements related to the enlargement of the Brics bloc, and the possible extension of the African Growth & Opportunity Act by the US government for a further 10 years.
... SA business schools are well positioned to take advantage of new growth opportunities, thanks to their world-class facilities, curricula and academics
The changing economic and business landscape on the continent will require African business schools to offer home-grown academic programmes that respond to the economic and business environment in Africa. This will give them a competitive edge over international business schools.
In this regard, SA business schools are well positioned to take advantage of new growth opportunities, thanks to their world-class facilities, curricula and academics.
The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) is offering a master of business administration (MBA) degree at the IIE MSA campus in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, that equips graduates with the ability to solve complex business problems in an innovative way, particularly in diverse industries such as commerce, civil engineering, construction and telecommunications.
Given that SA has world-class business schools and is a leading destination for management education in Africa, it must continue investing in cutting-edge research and innovation that focuses on solving complex African business problems.
This will put SA business schools, including the IIE MSA campus, in pole position to produce graduates who can help companies operating in Africa take advantage of the growing trade and investment.
IIE MSA is an educational brand of the IIE, a leading private higher education provider registered with the department of higher education & training.
This article was sponsored by IIE MSA.