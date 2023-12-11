SA business schools ideally placed to capitalise on Africa's growing economy

For many decades, SA has positioned itself as a leading investment and trade destination for global multinationals looking to enter African markets or expand their operations across the continent.

The country has not only maintained its status as a gateway into the fast-growing $3.4-trillion African economy, but has also become a sought-after location by multinationals looking to set up African headquarters.

Amazon is the latest multinational that plans to set up shop in SA. The technology and e-commerce giant, which plans to build its African headquarters in Cape Town, announced recently it plans to launch an online marketplace in SA in 2024.

More than 50% of multinationals operating in Africa are based in SA, lured by the high calibre of management talent, entrepreneurial culture, skilled workforce, mineral resources, world-class infrastructure, and deep and liquid financial markets that enable companies to raise capital to finance their expansion programmes.