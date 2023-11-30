Load-shedding takes a toll on doctors’ mental health
In Medical Protection Society survey, doctors raise concerns about delayed tests, surgeries and treating patients in the dark
30 November 2023 - 00:01
Three-quarters of doctors in SA say load-shedding is affecting their mental health as continued power cuts threaten patient safety and push up the costs of running a business, finds a new survey by the Medical Protection Society (MPS).
The MPS, which provides medical indemnity cover, surveyed 660 healthcare professionals in SA about the impact of the government’s rolling blackouts, which periodically see homes and businesses without electricity for up to 10 hours a day...
