The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across SA to be considered for possible exemption
The number of hospitals excluded from load-shedding across the country has increased from 37 to 72 since September after health minister Joe Phaahla stepped in to mitigate the effects of rolling power outages on the provision of essential health services.
The health department said it had provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across the country to be considered for possible exclusion from load-shedding in a phased approach. It said 67% of the hospitals were supplied directly by municipalities while Eskom supplied the remaining 33%.
The preliminary network analysis conducted showed that 28 hospitals could be excluded from load-shedding by building new infrastructure at an estimated cost of R100m.
The updated list of exempted facilities in provinces are: Gauteng (17); KwaZulu-Natal (15); Free State (14); Limpopo (10); Eastern Cape (7); Mpumalanga (4); Western Cape (4); Northern Cape (1), and; North West (0).
The department said a team led by director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi and Eskom group executive for distribution Monde Bala was working with authorities in the Northern Cape and North West on alternative solutions to implement exemption of hospitals “in line with the commitment made to ensure no province is left behind”.
“This is despite the technical challenges experienced, which include the electricity configuration of the networks in most areas in which some hospitals are found, which makes it difficult to immediately isolate them."
TimesLIVE
Number of hospitals excluded from power cuts doubles from September to October
The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across SA to be considered for possible exemption
