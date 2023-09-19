Business says no country excludes private sector from healthcare funding
Busa and B4SA call for changes to NHI Bill to allow for medical schemes to work with government
19 September 2023 - 05:00
No country in the world prevents the private sector from funding and purchasing health services, said Business for SA (B4SA) and Business Unity SA (Busa) in their submission on National Health Insurance (NHI).
The business groupings have made a submission to the select committee on health & social services at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) asking that medical aids be permitted and the NHI Bill be changed to allow the private and public sector to work together to improve healthcare...
