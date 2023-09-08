LETTER: NHI petition has been worth the effort

Cometh Dube-Makholwa asks in her letter on the NHI Bill and the petition started by SA Medical Association (Sama) chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa calling on the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) not to pass the bill in its current form, whether petitions are worth the effort (“Anti-NHI petition ignored”, August 29). I am writing to confirm that they are.
As the lead campaigner supporting the NHI Bill petition, I worked closely with Dr Mzukwa and Sama to publish the petition and launch the campaign around it — a campaign that raised awareness around the potential effects of the NHI Bill among ordinary South Africans. Had the campaign stopped at that, I would have been inclined to agree with the suggested answer to Dube-Makholwa’s question.
However, the petition was not created for signatures alone, but rather to be submitted to the NCOP — which it was, on July 21, with just over 53,000 signatures.
The right to petition the NCOP is enshrined in section 69(d) of our constitution, for which there is a formal submission process. As the final house of parliament required to vote on the bill before it is signed into law by the president, Sama asked in its submission of the petition to the chairperson of the NCOP that he “read out [the submission], and present the accompanying petition, to the members of the NCOP prior to voting on the bill.”
Two weeks after Sama’s highly publicised submission, on August 7, the NCOP announced that instead of voting on the bill in the ordinary course, it would be opening the bill up for further public comment, with a deadline of September 15. To say this move by the NCOP is unusual is an understatement. I say that because the NHI Bill was introduced to parliament in 2019 and underwent an extensive public participation process from 2021 to 2022, of which Sama was a part.
Ordinarily, after taking public comment into consideration, a bill is amended accordingly, after which the National Assembly votes on whether to pass it — which it did in this case, in June 2023. After voting in favour of passing a bill it is then sent to the NCOP, the second and last house of parliament, to be voted on by members of the house. Bills do not undergo a second round of comments and public participation at this stage of the legislative process.
It is more than reasonable to conclude that because of the NHI Bill petition and Sama’s submission of it, the NCOP was compelled to consider public sentiment and felt the need to open it up for public comment prior to voting on it. This has given Sama, and all South Africans, a second bite at the cherry; a chance to still effect change.
Sama will therefore be making its second round of written submissions to parliament before September 15. To open up the public participation process to ordinary citizens a Google Form link has now also been created and added at the end of the petition. Anyone can complete the form to have their say, and it will be submitted to the NCOP as an individual submission prior to the deadline.
If this is not a testament to the power and worth of petitions, I am not sure what it is.
Lee-Anne Germanos
Senior campaigner, Change.org SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: NHI petition has been worth the effort
The NCOP was compelled to consider public sentiment and felt the need to open the NHI Bill for public comment before voting on it
Cometh Dube-Makholwa asks in her letter on the NHI Bill and the petition started by SA Medical Association (Sama) chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa calling on the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) not to pass the bill in its current form, whether petitions are worth the effort (“Anti-NHI petition ignored”, August 29). I am writing to confirm that they are.
As the lead campaigner supporting the NHI Bill petition, I worked closely with Dr Mzukwa and Sama to publish the petition and launch the campaign around it — a campaign that raised awareness around the potential effects of the NHI Bill among ordinary South Africans. Had the campaign stopped at that, I would have been inclined to agree with the suggested answer to Dube-Makholwa’s question.
However, the petition was not created for signatures alone, but rather to be submitted to the NCOP — which it was, on July 21, with just over 53,000 signatures.
The right to petition the NCOP is enshrined in section 69(d) of our constitution, for which there is a formal submission process. As the final house of parliament required to vote on the bill before it is signed into law by the president, Sama asked in its submission of the petition to the chairperson of the NCOP that he “read out [the submission], and present the accompanying petition, to the members of the NCOP prior to voting on the bill.”
Two weeks after Sama’s highly publicised submission, on August 7, the NCOP announced that instead of voting on the bill in the ordinary course, it would be opening the bill up for further public comment, with a deadline of September 15. To say this move by the NCOP is unusual is an understatement. I say that because the NHI Bill was introduced to parliament in 2019 and underwent an extensive public participation process from 2021 to 2022, of which Sama was a part.
Ordinarily, after taking public comment into consideration, a bill is amended accordingly, after which the National Assembly votes on whether to pass it — which it did in this case, in June 2023. After voting in favour of passing a bill it is then sent to the NCOP, the second and last house of parliament, to be voted on by members of the house. Bills do not undergo a second round of comments and public participation at this stage of the legislative process.
It is more than reasonable to conclude that because of the NHI Bill petition and Sama’s submission of it, the NCOP was compelled to consider public sentiment and felt the need to open it up for public comment prior to voting on it. This has given Sama, and all South Africans, a second bite at the cherry; a chance to still effect change.
Sama will therefore be making its second round of written submissions to parliament before September 15. To open up the public participation process to ordinary citizens a Google Form link has now also been created and added at the end of the petition. Anyone can complete the form to have their say, and it will be submitted to the NCOP as an individual submission prior to the deadline.
If this is not a testament to the power and worth of petitions, I am not sure what it is.
Lee-Anne Germanos
Senior campaigner, Change.org SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: It’s time medical insurers spoke up about NHI
WEBINAR | Bridging SA’s health care gap
Business groups drop NHI tax bombshell
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.