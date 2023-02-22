National / Health

Health sector offered little relief as budget shrinks in real terms

Extra money for health care announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana is insufficient to counter the effect of cuts announced in 2021

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 14:23 Tamar Kahn

The National Treasury has set aside an additional R23.7bn for health expenditure over the medium term, but the extra funds will do little to alleviate the pressure on provinces as their budgets shrink in real terms.

Treasury instituted unprecedented cuts to the health budget in 2021 as it sought to rein in government spending in the wake of the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis. Money was shaved from health’s compensation bill as well as conditional grants for HIV/Aids, hospital infrastructure and training...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.