RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Wage deal will reduce staffing levels, warns health minister

The two-year agreement will cost the government an extra R23bn above the allocation set aside for compensation in the February budget

09 May 2023 - 14:42 Tamar Kahn
Health minister Joe Phaahla. File photo: THAPELO MOREBUDI

The government’s recent wage settlement with public servants will make it harder to fill posts, health minister Joe Phaahla told parliament on Tuesday.

The two-year wage deal will cost the government an extra R23bn above the allocation set aside for compensation in the February budget, meaning provincial health departments will have to find the extra money promised to their employees by shifting funds from other programmes. When the agreement was signed at the end of March, the Treasury warned it would entail trade-offs such as delaying projects and restricting recruitment.

“We are concerned that the salary agreement is expected to be funded from savings, meaning a reduction in head counts,” said the minister as he delivered his budget vote speech to MPs.

The wage agreement came against the backdrop of a health budget that is set to shrink in real terms over the medium-term expenditure framework.

Consolidated public health expenditure fell from a revised estimate of R259.4bn in 2022/2023 to R259.2bn in 2023/2024, and will increase to R268.9bn in 2024/2025 and R281.3bn in 2025/2026, but fails to keep pace with inflation. The budget grows by a nominal 2.7% over the medium-term expenditure framework, while Treasury put inflation at 6.9% in 2022, and estimates it will come in at 5.3% this year, 4.9% in 2024 and 4.7% in 2025.

Phaahla appealed to MPs to support the NHI Bill, which is currently before parliaments portfolio committee on health. MPs on the committee are expected to consider different legal opinions received from the office of the state law adviser and parliament’s legal advisors later this week.

“This government is committed to the reform of our current health system which mirrors the inequality and inequity of our economic and social systems. We believe that the current two-tier system, one system for the rich and one for the poor is unsustainable. We also believe that health should be a common good and not for profit,” he said.

“The NHI Bill, which is currently in your hands is simply an instrument for the realisation of the goal of equity,” he said.

Responding to his speech, the DA’s Michele Clark said NHI would not be a quick fix to the problems confronting public healthcare, and urgent action was needed to provide quality services to patients. Little progress had been made towards the goals set out in the presidential health compact signed in 2019, she said. “It is a clear indicator of what will happen with NHI,” she said.

Her DA colleague, Lindy Wilson, said the ANC-led government had presided over the collapse of the public health system. “You are by your own admission falling behind,” she said, cataloguing the years-long waiting lists confronting patients in need of surgery. Orthopedic surgery backlogs were as long as seven years in parts of the country, while cancer patients could wait up to three years for the removal of tumours, she said.

Phaahla responded to their critique by saying the public health system provided care to millions of people every day, throughout SA. The health department acknowledged the challenges created by a growing burden of disease, under-funding, and corruption, but it was taking action to deal with these issues, he said.

EDITORIAL: NHI not a cure for all SA’s health problems

Barely a day goes by without a new public health crisis
Opinion
21 hours ago

Treasury fails to realise its surplus ambition

The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
Economy
1 day ago

Busa asks government to let medical schemes continue under NHI

Presidential adviser calls on all sectors to collaborate to improve health services
National
4 days ago
