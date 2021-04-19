Groups slam the state for rushing vaccine indemnity fund
The brief public comment period is a gross violation of the right to just administrative action, says DearSA
19 April 2021 - 13:23
UPDATED 19 April 2021 - 18:29
The government’s plans to exempt coronavirus vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer from liability for any harm caused by their products has raised the ire of local stakeholders.
Both companies have required the government to establish a no-fault compensation fund by April 30 in their negotiations with SA. The government has ordered 31-million doses of J&J’s single-shot vaccine and 30-million doses of Pfizer’s double-shot regimen. The scheme limits claims for severe side-effects from Covid-19 vaccines to the fund or the government...
