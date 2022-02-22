Activists launch legal bid for full disclosure of SA vaccine contracts
Health Justice Initiative says non-disclosure agreements in a pandemic fuel misinformation and mistrust
22 February 2022 - 20:21
The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has taken legal action to try to compel the government to disclose details of the contracts it has signed with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers.
The HJI is a civil society organisation campaigning for fairer access to Covid-19 shots...
