Medicines regulator confirms J&J vaccine registration conditions restrict sale to state
Only the national government can purchase and oversee the rollout of vaccines, bypassing the private sector
13 April 2021 - 11:52
SA’s medicines regulator has confirmed that one of the conditions attached to its approval of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine restricts its sale to the national government, Business Day has learnt.
This means that neither provincial governments nor private-sector entities, such as large employers or pharmacies, can buy directly from the vaccine manufacturer, even if it were willing to sell directly to them. J&J and several other vaccine manufacturers have previously indicated they will only sell to the national, but private-sector players have been hopeful that this position will shift at some point...
