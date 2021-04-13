National / Health Medicines regulator confirms J&J vaccine registration conditions restrict sale to state Only the national government can purchase and oversee the rollout of vaccines, bypassing the private sector BL PREMIUM

SA’s medicines regulator has confirmed that one of the conditions attached to its approval of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine restricts its sale to the national government, Business Day has learnt.

This means that neither provincial governments nor private-sector entities, such as large employers or pharmacies, can buy directly from the vaccine manufacturer, even if it were willing to sell directly to them. J&J and several other vaccine manufacturers have previously indicated they will only sell to the national, but private-sector players have been hopeful that this position will shift at some point...