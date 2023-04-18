National / Health

Court upholds healthcare rights of pregnant women and children migrants

Ruling ends denial of health care to migrants, regardless of their nationality or documentation status

BL Premium
18 April 2023 - 05:00

The high court in Johannesburg has upheld the rights of all pregnant women and children under the age of six to free public health services, regardless of their nationality or documentation status.

These rights are set out in the National Health Act but were overridden by the Gauteng health department in 2020, when it instructed public hospitals to charge migrants for these services. The policy was challenged by public interest law centre section 27, which launched legal action last May in the wake of complaints from migrant women of harrowing treatment at the hands of the Gauteng public health system...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.