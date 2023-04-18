Court upholds healthcare rights of pregnant women and children migrants

Brent crude rises 23c a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up 21c
Ratepayers interests seem to be a distant second to party politics in the Joburg city council
Ruling ends denial of health care to migrants, regardless of their nationality or documentation status
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Bank Zero has partnered with fintech company iKhokha to provide business customers with a point-of-sale device at zero monthly rental fee
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Politician Vladimir Kara-Murza’s sentence was the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
Guns that won’t fire for anyone else might prevent a wide range of gun-related accidents and deaths
The high court in Johannesburg has upheld the rights of all pregnant women and children under the age of six to free public health services, regardless of their nationality or documentation status.
These rights are set out in the National Health Act but were overridden by the Gauteng health department in 2020, when it instructed public hospitals to charge migrants for these services. The policy was challenged by public interest law centre section 27, which launched legal action last May in the wake of complaints from migrant women of harrowing treatment at the hands of the Gauteng public health system...
