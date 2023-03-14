Health ombud says Rahima Moosa maternity hospital is filthy and unsafe

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
More police officers will mean faster response times, more effective policing and more boots on the ground to deter criminals
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The group’s stock plunged 40% as it increased the bad debt provision for SA Taxi by R1.8bn
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Incident underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The award-winning musician, composer and songwriter died on Tuesday at the age of 50
A year-long investigation by the health ombud has confirmed complaints about harrowing conditions for pregnant women and babies at Gauteng’s Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, including the CEO failing to report for duty while expectant mothers slept on the floor, toilets overflowed and wards were left unheated.
It is the second probe into the state of the hospital in less than a decade, raising questions about the provincial health department’s appetite to implement the health ombud’s recommendations, which include instituting disciplinary proceedings against CEO Nozuko Mkabayi and rapidly refurbishing the facility.
In 2017, professors Ashraf Coovadia and Hennie Lombaard released a report into the state of the hospital, detailing the risks it posed to women and children, with a follow-up report four years later that made similar findings and recommendations.
The Rahima Moosa hospital is not the first Gauteng facility probed by the ombud, who has previously looked into the deaths of mental health patients in the Life Esidimeni scandal and the death of a Covid-19 patient at Thembisa Hospital.
The latest investigation was prompted by media reports detailing how paediatrician Tim Meyer was suspended and threatened with disciplinary action for speaking about the conditions at the hospital, and a complaint laid by DA MP Haseena Ismail.
Three words summed up the state of the hospital, said health ombud Malegapuru Makgoba as he released his final report on Tuesday, “dirty, filthy and unsafe.
“Rahima Moosa [hospital] deserves a CEO who is fit for purpose,” he said, describing how Mkabayi had failed to work full-time at the hospital. There were “substantial irregularities” concerning her leave, with 27 work days unaccounted for in 2021 and another 71 in 2022, and she could not provide evidence of the virtual meetings she said she had attended from home, Makgoba said.
“The most striking thing is that this hospital has been neglected for years,” Magkoba added. The 80-year-old hospital’s infrastructure is crumbling and it lacks the resources required of a modern maternity hospital, including on-site laboratory services available 24 hours a day, a blood bank and an adult intensive care unit, he said. Hospital staff had been mugged and cars stolen from the premises, despite on-site security services, and there were irregularities in the facility’s supply chain management, he said.
When the hospital ran short of the medication usually used to disinfect the skin of patients about to undergo surgery, the theatre manager “decided to create her own concoction” and administer a diluted solution of Steriscrub disinfectant, leading to 11 cases of serious postoperative infection, said Makgoba. She, too, should face disciplinary action, he said.
The Progressive Health Forum, an association of health activists, said the CEO of the hospital being found unfit for office was a direct result of the Gauteng health department “unilaterally and insensibly” lowering the standards for such appointments. The investigation revealed Gauteng applied less stringent criteria for hospital CEOs than other provinces.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Health ombud says Rahima Moosa maternity hospital is filthy and unsafe
Investigation recommends action against CEO after finding expectant mothers sleeping on the floor, toilets overflowing and unheated wards
A year-long investigation by the health ombud has confirmed complaints about harrowing conditions for pregnant women and babies at Gauteng’s Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, including the CEO failing to report for duty while expectant mothers slept on the floor, toilets overflowed and wards were left unheated.
It is the second probe into the state of the hospital in less than a decade, raising questions about the provincial health department’s appetite to implement the health ombud’s recommendations, which include instituting disciplinary proceedings against CEO Nozuko Mkabayi and rapidly refurbishing the facility.
In 2017, professors Ashraf Coovadia and Hennie Lombaard released a report into the state of the hospital, detailing the risks it posed to women and children, with a follow-up report four years later that made similar findings and recommendations.
The Rahima Moosa hospital is not the first Gauteng facility probed by the ombud, who has previously looked into the deaths of mental health patients in the Life Esidimeni scandal and the death of a Covid-19 patient at Thembisa Hospital.
The latest investigation was prompted by media reports detailing how paediatrician Tim Meyer was suspended and threatened with disciplinary action for speaking about the conditions at the hospital, and a complaint laid by DA MP Haseena Ismail.
Three words summed up the state of the hospital, said health ombud Malegapuru Makgoba as he released his final report on Tuesday, “dirty, filthy and unsafe.
“Rahima Moosa [hospital] deserves a CEO who is fit for purpose,” he said, describing how Mkabayi had failed to work full-time at the hospital. There were “substantial irregularities” concerning her leave, with 27 work days unaccounted for in 2021 and another 71 in 2022, and she could not provide evidence of the virtual meetings she said she had attended from home, Makgoba said.
“The most striking thing is that this hospital has been neglected for years,” Magkoba added. The 80-year-old hospital’s infrastructure is crumbling and it lacks the resources required of a modern maternity hospital, including on-site laboratory services available 24 hours a day, a blood bank and an adult intensive care unit, he said. Hospital staff had been mugged and cars stolen from the premises, despite on-site security services, and there were irregularities in the facility’s supply chain management, he said.
When the hospital ran short of the medication usually used to disinfect the skin of patients about to undergo surgery, the theatre manager “decided to create her own concoction” and administer a diluted solution of Steriscrub disinfectant, leading to 11 cases of serious postoperative infection, said Makgoba. She, too, should face disciplinary action, he said.
The Progressive Health Forum, an association of health activists, said the CEO of the hospital being found unfit for office was a direct result of the Gauteng health department “unilaterally and insensibly” lowering the standards for such appointments. The investigation revealed Gauteng applied less stringent criteria for hospital CEOs than other provinces.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Most public health facilities would fail NHI test, says ombud
NPA to set up inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy
Life Esidimeni should have fast-tracked — not frozen — South Africa’s mental health plans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DAVID LEWIS: Offensive treatment of De Maayer shows how fragile whistleblowing ...
Top health figures want probe into targeting of whistle-blower doctor
OPEN LETTER: Halt victimisation of public healthcare whistle-blowers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.