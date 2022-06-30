SECTION27
Law centre takes on Gauteng over health care for migrants
Section27 launches legal action to ensure migrants have access to free services
30 June 2022 - 23:02
Public interest law centre Section27 has launched legal action in the Johannesburg high court in an effort to ensure all pregnant women and young children have access to free services, regardless of their immigration status.
At issue is the alleged refusal of Gauteng hospitals to provide free health care to pregnant and breastfeeding women, and children under the age of six, who are migrants — asylum seekers, undocumented people and people who are stateless...
