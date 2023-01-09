National / Health

Pharma industry seeks meeting with officials over ‘puzzling’ medicine price increase set by health minister

The Pharmaceutical Task Group had anticipated a price hike broadly in line with average consumer price inflation for 2022

BL Premium
09 January 2023 - 16:56 Tamar Kahn

SA’s key industry association for pharmaceutical manufacturers is to seek a meeting with senior health officials over the “puzzling” 3.28% maximum price increase for private sector medicine sales in 2023.

The Pharmaceutical Task Group (PTG) says it had anticipated a price hike broadly in line with average consumer price inflation for 2022, which the SA Reserve Bank forecast in November would come in at 6.7%...

