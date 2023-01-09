Local bourse is weaker as a rally that sent the all share to a record high on Monday has run out of steam
Asos faces a potential shareholder rebellion at its annual meeting on Wednesday
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says it is necessary as some members might leave, including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Apple’s iPhones are mainly assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants such as Wistron and Foxconn
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Families evacuated from border settlement after houses develop cracks
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
SA’s key industry association for pharmaceutical manufacturers is to seek a meeting with senior health officials over the “puzzling” 3.28% maximum price increase for private sector medicine sales in 2023.
The Pharmaceutical Task Group (PTG) says it had anticipated a price hike broadly in line with average consumer price inflation for 2022, which the SA Reserve Bank forecast in November would come in at 6.7%...
Pharma industry seeks meeting with officials over ‘puzzling’ medicine price increase set by health minister
The Pharmaceutical Task Group had anticipated a price hike broadly in line with average consumer price inflation for 2022
