National / Health

NHI bill’s proposals on medicines leave patients vulnerable, say activists

Health Justice Initiative says it is unclear how sales of drugs not covered by the NHI Fund will be priced and regulated

24 October 2022 - 20:35

The government’s plan for National Health Insurance (NHI) has inadequate provisions for medicines, posing a risk to access to treatments for everyone living in SA, the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) lobby group warned on Monday.  

NHI is the government’s blueprint for achieving universal health coverage and aims to ensure everyone can obtain health services that are free at the point of delivery. Its first piece of enabling legislation, the NHI bill, is before parliament...

