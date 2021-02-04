Medicine prices can rise up to about 3.7%, Zweli Mkhize says
The Pharmaceutical Task Group says the industry had hoped for an increase of about 5%
04 February 2021 - 12:52
SA’s biggest industry association for pharmaceutical manufacturers has welcomed the government’s announcement that private-sector medicine prices may increase by up to 3.68% this year.
“It is significantly below what we expected, but we are sensitive to the environment we are in presently,” said Pharmaceutical Task Group chair Stavros Nicolaou, head of strategic trade at Aspen Pharmacare. The industry had hoped for an increase of about 5%, he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now