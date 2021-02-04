National / Health Medicine prices can rise up to about 3.7%, Zweli Mkhize says The Pharmaceutical Task Group says the industry had hoped for an increase of about 5% BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest industry association for pharmaceutical manufacturers has welcomed the government’s announcement that private-sector medicine prices may increase by up to 3.68% this year.

“It is significantly below what we expected, but we are sensitive to the environment we are in presently,” said Pharmaceutical Task Group chair Stavros Nicolaou, head of strategic trade at Aspen Pharmacare. The industry had hoped for an increase of about 5%, he said...