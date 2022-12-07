Regulator clears backlog but drug registrations ‘still too slow’

Investors anticipate that while the pace of rate hikes might slow, the Fed is likely keep rates higher for longer
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a public holiday to uphold relevant labour law principles and practices
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Group sets out its plans to use the extra capital to fuel growth strategy, shore up timber volumes and invest in manufacturing plants
The terms of trade deteriorated further in the third quarter as the rand price of imported goods and services increased while that of exports decreased
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Buddhist monks have been mostly absent from resistance to 2021’s coup, as the military cultivated patronage through a shared ultranationalist, Islamophobic vision
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
SA’s medicines regulator has finally cleared its backlog of applications for registering new products, more than a year after its initial target of August 2021.
While the achievement boosts industry confidence in the authority and has improved patients' access to medicines, critics say the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) still takes too long to register new and potentially life-saving medicines...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Regulator clears backlog but drug registrations ‘still too slow’
SA finally clears backlog of applications for registering new products
SA’s medicines regulator has finally cleared its backlog of applications for registering new products, more than a year after its initial target of August 2021.
While the achievement boosts industry confidence in the authority and has improved patients' access to medicines, critics say the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) still takes too long to register new and potentially life-saving medicines...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.