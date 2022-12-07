National / Health

Regulator clears backlog but drug registrations ‘still too slow’

SA finally clears backlog of applications for registering new products

07 December 2022 - 05:09 Tamar Kahn
UPDATED 08 December 2022 - 10:01

SA’s medicines regulator has finally cleared its backlog of applications for registering new products, more than a year after its initial target of August 2021.

While the achievement boosts industry confidence in the authority and has improved patients' access to medicines, critics say the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) still takes too long to register new and potentially life-saving medicines...

