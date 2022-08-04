Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest —the amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Tencent hopes this latest major foreign deal since a regulatory crackdown in late 2020 will help it to offset some pressures in the Chinese gaming market
Tight markets and higher selling prices contributed to Sappi’s performance, despite high cost inflation
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
For women in white-collar industries, wearing high heels was taken for granted as part of going to work — but now many are questioning whether it’s worth the pain
Dortmund and Liepzig out to break decade-long winning streak
From August 26-28, Johannesburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will play host to supercars, off-road driving, customer test drives and simulator experiences
SA’s medicines regulator announced on Thursday that it had recorded the country’s first death caused by a Covid-19 vaccine, in a person who developed Guillain-Barre syndrome after receiving the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot.
Guillain-Barre syndrome is an extremely rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and potential paralysis. It can be caused by a viral or bacterial infection, and was flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 as a potential risk associated with the J&J vaccine. Cases range from mild to severe and are occasionally fatal...
SA reports first death triggered by J&J Covid-19 shot
Global surveillance for Guillain Barre syndrome after vaccination is ongoing but it remains very rare: only four cases per million doses given
