×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

SA reports first death triggered by J&J Covid-19 shot

Global surveillance for Guillain Barre syndrome after vaccination is ongoing but it remains very rare: only four cases per million doses given

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 12:30 Tamar Kahn

SA’s medicines regulator announced on Thursday that it had recorded the country’s first death caused by a Covid-19 vaccine, in a person who developed Guillain-Barre syndrome after receiving the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is an extremely rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and potential paralysis. It can be caused by a viral or bacterial infection, and was flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 as a potential risk associated with the J&J vaccine. Cases range from mild to severe and are occasionally fatal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.